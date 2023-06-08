Home Nation

Speculation rife over minor cabinet reshuffle 

Published: 08th June 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 08:30 AM

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ( Photo | PM India website)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A series of meetings held by the BJP brass here since Monday has set off speculation of an organisational revamp and a possible minor reshuffle in the Union cabinet before the departure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US.

Some ministers could be dropped and given organisational roles ahead of the 2024 polls. Sources said a rejig in the ministries of agriculture, aviation, finance, Jal Shakti, environment, power and rural development is on the cards.

The BJP is also looking at revamping party units in MP, Rajasthan, Bihar, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

The party is also expected to announce the name of the leader of the Opposition in Karnataka. Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kateel has completed his term.

As for Madhya Pradesh, there is a buzz over Union Minister Pralhad Singh Patel being elevated as state unit head. Patel is considered an influential leader who can tone up the party’s performance in the state elections later this year. Incumbent BJP state chief V D Sharma is said to not have a good rapport with CM Shivraj Chauhan.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar may get a national role. The BJP brass also discussed the strategy to expand the National Democratic Alliance.

