TMC leader Abhishek's wife quizzed by ED for four hours in coal pilferage case

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress's second-in-command and chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira was grilled for four hours by the sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday afternoon at the central agency's Salt Lake office in connection with alleged coal pilferage scam. Responding to ED's notice, Rujira appeared before the investigating officers at the office in CGO complex around 12.35 pm. She emerged from the office four hours later. This is the third time the ED has been quizzing Abhishek's wife in connection with the case. Rujira was on her way to Dubai on Monday when she was stopped by immigration officers at Kolkata airport. The officers cited the lookout notice issued by the ED for stopping her. The ED had asked her to appear before the central agency's office for interrogation on Thursday. Mamata strongly criticised the ED for stopping Rujira from flying to Dubai. "This is inhuman. Rujira's mother is sick. The Supreme Court earlier said in its order that she can fly after informing the ED. Accordingly, she informed the ED. The central agency should have told her about their objection when she informed them. But the ED issued her notice once she reached the airport." Abhishek alleged the 'harassment" of his family was aimed at stopping his ongoing outreach campaign ahead of the panchayat elections in the state. Earlier, Rujira was interrogated by the central agencies on two occasions. The CBI went to her south Kolkata residence and questioned her for two hours and the ED examined her at its office. The ED is probing into the money train linked to the alleged coal pilferage scam while the CBI is investigating the modus operandi behind the crime. Abhishek, too, was interrogated by the ED several times at its both Kolkata and Delhi office. Once, he was interrogated for over eight hours by the central agency at its Delhi office. Sources in the ED claimed that the proceeds of the alleged crime was siphoned off to bank accounts abroad which was in the name of Rujira. "We asked her about the origin of the money. If necessary, we will examine her again," said an ED official. Last year, Rujira's sister Maneka Gambhir was also stopped at Kolkata airport over an ED alert.