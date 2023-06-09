CM Eknath Shinde orders probe into death threat to Sharad Pawar

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said his government has taken serious note of the death threat to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and he has given instructions for a probe.

While Mumbai police registered a first information report (FIR) over the threat, Pune cops reviewed security at Pawar’s residence in the Shivajinagar area of the city.

Calling Pawar a “senior respected leader”, Shinde said in a statement that all necessary precautions will be taken for his security. Police have been asked to tighten Pawar’s security if needed, the CM said.

According to the NCP, Pawar (82) received a message on social media that read “he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon.” Dabholkar, who fought against superstitious beliefs, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants during his morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

“I have full faith in the police entrusted to look after law and order of the state. That is why I am not worried,” said Pawar A case has been registered at the LT Marg police station in Mumbai. It was reported that the threatening message was posted by the BJP worker Saurabh Pimpalekar from Amaravati.

Saurabh’s bio on social media says that he is a BJP activist and “hates secularism.” The NCP also circulated the photo of the accused with Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankule. The Amaravati police have been looking for Saurabh.

A delegation of NCP workers led by Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar demanding action. “I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. Such low-level politics should stop,” said Supriya.

