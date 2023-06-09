CPWD to take action if contract staff do not follow Aadhaar attendance

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As contractual employees working in the directorate of the Central Public Work Department (CPWD) have failed to register on the attendance portal despite an order in this regard, instructions have been issued to all heads to ensure that all are registered and they mark attendance on the Aadhaar-enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS).

The heads of all units under the department have also been asked to initiate ‘suitable’ action against the personnel who are not complying with the directions. “All heads of the units are also required to monitor the attendance system and take suitable action against such employees, especially contractual employees/outsourced personnel who are not marking their attendance in the AEBAS portal or are not punctual in attendance. Action taken report in this regard may be sent to the Directorate by 10th of every succeeding month,” stated an office memorandum of CPWD.

The note also stated that all heads and cadre-controlling authorities are requested to ensure that all employees, whether regular, consultants, contractual, or outsourced personnel, and work-charged staff under their control must attend the office as per stipulated time and should mark their attendance through the attendance portal of respective units.

The CPWD, which is a wing under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), takes up projects of national importance, including roads, bridges, hospitals, residential complexes and parks.

Through an order issued in 2014 on punctuality and attendance, instructions were issued to ensure the process of registration on the AEBAS portal of all the employees including regular, consultants, and contractual is completed in September 2014.

Cadre-controlling authorities accountable

All heads and cadre-controlling authorities are to ensure that all employees, whether regular, consultants, contractual, or outsourced personnel, and work-charged staff must attend the office as per the stipulated time and should mark their attendance through the attendance portal of respective units



NEW DELHI: As contractual employees working in the directorate of the Central Public Work Department (CPWD) have failed to register on the attendance portal despite an order in this regard, instructions have been issued to all heads to ensure that all are registered and they mark attendance on the Aadhaar-enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS). The heads of all units under the department have also been asked to initiate ‘suitable’ action against the personnel who are not complying with the directions. “All heads of the units are also required to monitor the attendance system and take suitable action against such employees, especially contractual employees/outsourced personnel who are not marking their attendance in the AEBAS portal or are not punctual in attendance. Action taken report in this regard may be sent to the Directorate by 10th of every succeeding month,” stated an office memorandum of CPWD. The note also stated that all heads and cadre-controlling authorities are requested to ensure that all employees, whether regular, consultants, contractual, or outsourced personnel, and work-charged staff under their control must attend the office as per stipulated time and should mark their attendance through the attendance portal of respective units.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CPWD, which is a wing under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), takes up projects of national importance, including roads, bridges, hospitals, residential complexes and parks. Through an order issued in 2014 on punctuality and attendance, instructions were issued to ensure the process of registration on the AEBAS portal of all the employees including regular, consultants, and contractual is completed in September 2014. Cadre-controlling authorities accountable All heads and cadre-controlling authorities are to ensure that all employees, whether regular, consultants, contractual, or outsourced personnel, and work-charged staff must attend the office as per the stipulated time and should mark their attendance through the attendance portal of respective units