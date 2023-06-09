Dalit student accuses Noida Police of framing him in a fake case, assaulted by cops

By PTI

NOIDA: A 22-year-old law student in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that he was assaulted by police in Greater Noida and falsely implicated in an extortion case in which he was jailed last year.

The second-year BA LLB student, who belongs to the Dalit community, also alleged he was forced to drink urine by policemen and that they thrashed him inside Greater Noida's Beta 2 police station.

The claims are being investigated, police said.

When approached for a response, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar, who is probing the matter, told PTI that it is "sub-judice and I cannot comment on it".

The student claimed that he had tipped off the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police about a sex racket being run from a spa and massage centre. Its owner, a woman, was arrested and sent to jail from the Sector 49 police station in Noida in June 2021, he said.

"The woman and her husband, who was my friend, implicated me in a false case of extortion. I was picked up by police on November 18 last year from outside the SNG Plaza in Greater Noida and brutally assaulted by them at the Beta 2 police station," the student, who hails from the state's Aligarh district, alleged.

"I was held in a room on the upper deck of the building where I was thrashed to the extent that I started bleeding. I urged them that I had undergone a fistula operation... Later, when I pleaded for water to drink, I was given urine in a pot from the bathroom and forced to drink it. I resisted and pushed the pot away, with some of the urine spilling on me," he told PTI requesting anonymity.

He alleged that he was picked up by police around 1.30 pm but officially showed up in custody after 5 pm.

The student said he got bail after spending less than a fortnight in jail, but has since then been trying to get the "false FIR" against him quashed.

He claimed that he has met several officers with his request but his case is being delayed.

"I want the matter to be probed impartially. If I have done anything wrong, then charge me. I have proof and evidence to prove my case. I will seek justice," the law student said, alleging police inaction.

A couple of short video clips of the student purportedly being assaulted surfaced on social media this week.

Responding to them on Twitter, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate tweeted: "The incident is one year old. The authenticity of the videos is being ascertained and other angles related to the incident are being probed by the additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida)."

