ED questions Abhishek Banerjee’s wife in connection with alleged coal pilferage scam

KOLKATA: TMC’s second-in-command and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira was grilled for four hours by the sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday afternoon in connection with alleged coal pilferage scam. Responding to ED’s notice, Rujira reached office at 12.35pm and returned after four hours.

The ED, however, summoned Abhishek to turn up at its Salt Lake office in connection with alleged malpractice in recruitment in schools on Tuesday next week. Many Trinamool Congress heavyweights, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee, were arrested by the central agencies in connection with the recruitment scams in schools in the recent past.

This was the third time Abhishek’s wife was questioned in connection with the alleged scam by the central agencies. Rujira, who was on her way to Dubai on Monday was stopped at Kolkata airport by the immigration officers who cited a look-out notice issued by the ED.

Mamata strongly criticised the ED’s act. “This is inhuman. Rujira’s mother is sick. The SC earlier said in its order that she can fly after informing the ED. Accordingly, she had informed the ED.”

