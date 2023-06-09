Home Nation

Former AIADMK leader Maitreyan joins BJP

Maitreyan was in the BJP before joining the AIADMK more than two decades ago and was considered a close aide to its leader J Jayalalithaa who sent him to Rajya Sabha thrice.

Published: 09th June 2023 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Former Rajya Sabha MP and AIADMK Leader Dr. V Maitreyan joining BJP in the presence of Arun Singh at the BJP Hq in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

Former Rajya Sabha MP and AIADMK Leader Dr. V Maitreyan joining BJP in the presence of Arun Singh at the BJP Hq in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan, who was expelled from the AIADMK last year, joined the BJP on Friday, expressing confidence that the "lotus" will bloom in Tamil Nadu in 2024 and 2026, when Lok Sabha and assembly polls are due respectively.

Maitreyan was in the BJP before joining the AIADMK more than two decades ago and was considered a close aide to its leader J Jayalalithaa who sent him to Rajya Sabha thrice.

However, Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has taken firm control of the AIADMK after her death, expelled him for "anti-party activities" last year.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Maitreyan told reporters at the BJP headquarters that he is not merely a name but the "mission and vision" of a resurgent India which is making rapid strides in different fields.

"The 'lotus' (BJP's poll symbol) will bloom in Tamil Nadu in 2024 and 2026," Maitreyan said.

He joined the party in the presence of its national general secretaries Arun Singh and C T Ravi.

With the BJP's ties with the AIADMK seen to be far from smooth despite Palaniswami's assertions that their alliance continues, Ravi said his party has been playing the role of a real opposition in the state even though it has only four MLAs.

It is fighting the DMK government over people's issues, he said.

Singh said the BJP has been expanding with people impressed with Modi's leadership joining it.

"Modi supporters" have turned into "Modi bhakts" (devotees to Modi) as people ranging from farmers to the poor see him as messiah, he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Maitreyan AIADMK
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp