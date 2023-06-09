Home Nation

Heavy debt burden drives farmer to die by suicide in MP

The private money lenders were troubling the farmer demanding the outstanding dues which forced him to die by suicide.

Published: 09th June 2023 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

dead body child death murder corpse

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Heavy debt burden drove a farmer to die by suicide in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh.

The 44-year-old Rajesh Karode of Dagvashankar village consumed celphos, a fumigant used for control of field rodents and insect pests, on June 7. He was admitted to the Harda District Hospital where he succumbed on Friday.

Assistant sub-inspector of police at local police station Sandeep Kushwaha said that Rajesh Karode's son claimed that his father owed private loan sharks worth Rs 40 lakh. Private money lenders were troubling him on a daily basis for recovery of the outstanding dues.

The outstanding loan sum had peaked to Rs 40 lakh, as the money lenders had imposed 10% interest on the loan, which was increasing the payable sum with every passing month.

Owing to the mounting dues, the farmer was forced to sell 10 acres of land, his son alleged.

Tweeting over the incident, former CM and present state Congress president Kamal Nath wrote, “I urge all farmers not to give up, but wait for another five months. Once the Congress government is in power, the farmers’ loans will be waived off.”  

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmer suicide debt burden
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp