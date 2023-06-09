Home Nation

Maharashtra: Teen's social media status message praising Aurangzeb triggers bandh by Hindu outfits

Published: 09th June 2023 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Social Media

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A teenage boy's alleged act of putting social media status message glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb has triggered tension in Ashti town of Maharashtra's Beed district, with some Hindutva organisations giving a "bandh" call, police said on Friday.

Commercial establishments in the market area of Ashti, located around 80 km from Beed district headquarters, are shut in response to the 'bandh' call, they said.

This comes against the backdrop of some youths displaying photos of 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in a procession in Ahmednagar and tension in Kolhapur city on Wednesday over the alleged use of 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan's image along with an objectionable audio message as social media "status" by some locals.

Talking to PTI, Beed Superintendent of Police (SP) Nandkumar Thakur said, "A 14-year-old boy kept a status message in praise of Aurangzeb on a social media platform on Thursday. A complaint was received in this connection, based on which an offence was registered at Ashti police station."

After that, some local pro-Hindutva organisations gave a 'bandh' call, he said.

"The boy is not in Ashti at present. He is in Mumbai on a vacation. He will be asked to return and once he comes back, he will be presented in a juvenile court after investigation," Thakur said.

No untoward incident has been reported so far during the 'bandh', he said.

Tension gripped Kolhapur city in western Maharashtra on Tuesday after two men allegedly put Tipu Sultan's image along with an offensive audio message as their social media status.

The next day, police had to disperse hundreds of protesters after they hurled stones during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image. Police said they have arrested at least 36 people and registered cases in connection with the Kolhapur violence.

