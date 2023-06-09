Monsoon hits Kerala, to enter Karnataka by June 10 or 11

Jitendra Choubey and Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: The southwest monsoon hit the Kerala coast on Thursday, a week after the usual onset date of June 1. It is likely to enter south interior Karnataka by June 10 or 11. A slight delay was expected as India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast that the monsoon will hit Kerala on June 4. However, the formation of a very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, in the Arabian Sea delayed the onset of monsoon.

“The southwest monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday,” according to a statement from India Meteorological Department.

While the IMD forecast a normal monsoon, it cautioned above normal showers for June in south interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Chamarajanagar, Kolar and its surrounding areas.

Rainfall forecast for Karnataka from June to September is 83 cm. Bengaluru is likely to receive 11 cm of rainfall in June. For the entire season, Bengaluru is likely to receive 60 cm of rainfall. There will be normal rainfall over most parts of Karnataka during this monsoon season, according to officials.

The southwest monsoon is critical for agriculture, as over 52% of the country is rain-dependent. In view of the very severe cyclonic storm, fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea till June 14.

The weather agency also warned of heat wave conditions over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the next 2-4 days.

