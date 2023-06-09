Home Nation

Three dead, several trapped after illegal mine collapses in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

According to police, the actual number of casualties could be ascertained only after the rescue operation is completed.

Published: 09th June 2023 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway after an illegally operated mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Bhowra colliery area, near Dhanbad. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: At least three persons were killed and more than a dozen feared trapped after a mine caved in during illegal mining of coal under the Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) mine, under the Bhawra Police station area in Dhanbad.

According to locals, the roof of the mine caved in at around 10:30 am on Friday when hundreds of locals were engaged in the illegal mining of coal.

Local sources claimed that the BCCL has outsourced the mine to Devprabha outsourcing company where illegal mining was being done with the help of local police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Since illegal mining is done by the locals without any technical know-how, the roof of the mine collapsed trapping more than a dozen people inside it, they said.

With the help local residents, three persons were dragged out from the debris and taken to a private hospital where doctors declared two of them brought dead. The deceased have been identified as Jitendra (12), Madan (25) and Sikandar (22).

Family members of the deceased gheraoed the office of Bhowra BCCL General Manager demanding proper compensation and FIR in the case.

According to police, the actual number of casualties could be ascertained only after the rescue operation is completed.

"The incident took place at around 10:30 am on Friday and the rescue operation still continues. The actual number of casualties could be known only after the rescue operation gets completed and debris is removed from the spot," said Sindri DSP Abhishek Banerjee.

Nothing could be said that how many people are trapped inside the debris, he added.

Notably, illegal mining is very common in Dhanbad as thousands of people here are earning their livelihood through it.

WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illegal mining mine collapse Jharkhand Dhanbad
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp