Three dead, several trapped after illegal mine collapses in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: At least three persons were killed and more than a dozen feared trapped after a mine caved in during illegal mining of coal under the Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) mine, under the Bhawra Police station area in Dhanbad.

According to locals, the roof of the mine caved in at around 10:30 am on Friday when hundreds of locals were engaged in the illegal mining of coal.

Local sources claimed that the BCCL has outsourced the mine to Devprabha outsourcing company where illegal mining was being done with the help of local police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Since illegal mining is done by the locals without any technical know-how, the roof of the mine collapsed trapping more than a dozen people inside it, they said.

With the help local residents, three persons were dragged out from the debris and taken to a private hospital where doctors declared two of them brought dead. The deceased have been identified as Jitendra (12), Madan (25) and Sikandar (22).

Family members of the deceased gheraoed the office of Bhowra BCCL General Manager demanding proper compensation and FIR in the case.

According to police, the actual number of casualties could be ascertained only after the rescue operation is completed.

"The incident took place at around 10:30 am on Friday and the rescue operation still continues. The actual number of casualties could be known only after the rescue operation gets completed and debris is removed from the spot," said Sindri DSP Abhishek Banerjee.

Nothing could be said that how many people are trapped inside the debris, he added.

Notably, illegal mining is very common in Dhanbad as thousands of people here are earning their livelihood through it.

WATCH |

RANCHI: At least three persons were killed and more than a dozen feared trapped after a mine caved in during illegal mining of coal under the Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) mine, under the Bhawra Police station area in Dhanbad. According to locals, the roof of the mine caved in at around 10:30 am on Friday when hundreds of locals were engaged in the illegal mining of coal. Local sources claimed that the BCCL has outsourced the mine to Devprabha outsourcing company where illegal mining was being done with the help of local police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Since illegal mining is done by the locals without any technical know-how, the roof of the mine collapsed trapping more than a dozen people inside it, they said. With the help local residents, three persons were dragged out from the debris and taken to a private hospital where doctors declared two of them brought dead. The deceased have been identified as Jitendra (12), Madan (25) and Sikandar (22). Family members of the deceased gheraoed the office of Bhowra BCCL General Manager demanding proper compensation and FIR in the case. According to police, the actual number of casualties could be ascertained only after the rescue operation is completed. "The incident took place at around 10:30 am on Friday and the rescue operation still continues. The actual number of casualties could be known only after the rescue operation gets completed and debris is removed from the spot," said Sindri DSP Abhishek Banerjee. Nothing could be said that how many people are trapped inside the debris, he added. Notably, illegal mining is very common in Dhanbad as thousands of people here are earning their livelihood through it. WATCH |