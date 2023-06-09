Home Nation

Viral video shows man being stabbed multiple times on public display in Delhi's Nand Nagri

On Thursday at 10. 37 pm, a PCR call was received and the caller informed police that his brother was stabbed and was taken to GTB Hospital.

Published: 09th June 2023 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Crime, Stab

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by a person over an old enmity in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Friday.

A video of the purported incident is also being circulated on social media. In the video, the person is seen attacking the victim lying on the road and then fleeing the spot with no attempt from onlookers to intervene or help the victim.

On Thursday at 10. 37 pm, a PCR call was received and the caller informed police that his brother was stabbed and was taken to GTB Hospital. The injured was identified as Kasim (20), a resident of Sunder Nagri.

Image credit: ANI

The injured has not yet given any statement and he is feeling drowsy, police said.

He has been referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered. Accused Sohaib (22), who is also a resident of Sunder Nagri, has been apprehended, they said.

A preliminary investigation has indicated that a previous enmity between Sohaib and Kasim led to the incident. Around two years ago, Kasim had allegedly punched Sohaib in the face over an issue between them, causing damage to his eye and leaving him with a nose defect that used to irritate him.

Sohaib had been nursing a grudge against Kasim since then, police said, adding that the matter is being probed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
social media stabbed enmity
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp