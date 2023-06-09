Viral video shows man being stabbed multiple times on public display in Delhi's Nand Nagri

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by a person over an old enmity in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Friday.

A video of the purported incident is also being circulated on social media. In the video, the person is seen attacking the victim lying on the road and then fleeing the spot with no attempt from onlookers to intervene or help the victim.

On Thursday at 10. 37 pm, a PCR call was received and the caller informed police that his brother was stabbed and was taken to GTB Hospital. The injured was identified as Kasim (20), a resident of Sunder Nagri.

Image credit: ANI

The injured has not yet given any statement and he is feeling drowsy, police said.

He has been referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered. Accused Sohaib (22), who is also a resident of Sunder Nagri, has been apprehended, they said.

A preliminary investigation has indicated that a previous enmity between Sohaib and Kasim led to the incident. Around two years ago, Kasim had allegedly punched Sohaib in the face over an issue between them, causing damage to his eye and leaving him with a nose defect that used to irritate him.

#WATCH | Delhi | Sandhya Swamy, Additional DCP, North East gives details on the incident where a man - identified as Shoaib - was seen stabbing another man - identified as Kasim - in Nand Nagri PS area yesterday; says, "...The victim is under observation and the accused has been… https://t.co/8c0CLqhfbC pic.twitter.com/eK7odwFb3a — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

Sohaib had been nursing a grudge against Kasim since then, police said, adding that the matter is being probed.

