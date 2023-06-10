Home Nation

Cong gets its saffron army in MP

Bajrang Sena’s merger with Grand Old Party seen as a counter to VHP’s youth wing

Published: 10th June 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Nath

President MP Congress. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  It’s rare to see a prominent BJP leader and a veteran Congress leader talk in a similar tone on a common subject. 

When questioned by the media in Indore on Wednesday about the recent merger of the right-wing Bajrang Sena with the Congress, the party’s national general secretary Digvijaya Singh expressed ignorance. “Kaun Bajrang Sena, mujhe jaankari nahin (which Bajrang Sena? I don’t have information about the Bajrang Sena you’re talking about),” Singh responded to a media query on Wednesday.

This was followed by a remark by Madhya Pradesh home minister and the state government’s official spokesperson Narottam Mishra, who for long has been known for his pro-Hindu public utterances.

“Had anyone heard about this Bajrang Sena prior to its merger with the Congress?” Mishra asked at a press conference on Thursday.

On Tuesday, at the state Congress headquarters in Bhopal, a fresh dose of soft Hindutva was being administered to the Kamal Nath-led party. The party headquarters resonated with the slogans of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ on Tuesday, as Bajrang Sena merged with the Congress in the presence of state party chief Kamal Nath and the new entrant into the party, Deepak Joshi.

Deepak Joshi is a former Madhya Pradesh minister and son of late former chief minister Kailash Joshi (the first BJP chief minister of Madhya Pradesh). Deepak joined the Congress on May 6 and harbours a strong desire to contest on the Congress ticket against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the latter’s pocket-borough Budhni in Sehore district. Deepak is also seen as the brain behind Bajrang Sena’s merger with the Congress.

Deepak told the ex-MP CM that Bajrang Sena, unlike the Bajrang Dal, works for the unification of society. The outfit’s national convenor Raghunandan Sharma, while remembering the decade-long stint of Singh as the chief minister (1993-2003), recounted how along with Joshi, he worked for the Chouhan-led BJP in MP in the past. “We’ll now work with the Congress to end the 18 years of BJP’s corrupt rule,” said Sharma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPNarottam MishraDigvijaya SinghAICCBajrang Sena
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp