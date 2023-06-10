Delhi Mayor clips power of DCs: Orders DCs to not take action on complaints not filed by councillors

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an order that will limit the powers of the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed the DCs not to take any action in their respective zones unless they receive a written complaint from the councillors of the area.

According to the order, noncompliance will be "viewed seriously".

"It has been directed that none of the Deputy Commissioners will take any action in their respective zones unless a written letter or written complaint has been given by the councillor of the respective Ward. Action taken in regard to above orders would be viewed seriously," the statement read.

With this move, the Mayor has cut the direct grievance link between the citizens and the police as the public will now have to go through the councillors, even to register a complaint.

ALSO READ | Mayor’s order on MCD polls set aside by Delhi HC

Many have found this move an unnecessary intervention in a bid to control the power of the police.

"Such an intervention by Mayor is highly objectionable and is a direct interference with administration," said Atul Goel, president, of United Resident Joint Front, which represents around 2,500 RWAs in the city.

"Why can't the public directly reach the administration? Why do we have to go through a councillor to register even a small request? And what if the counsellor is not available or denies it?" he asked.

Goel also said that the move will also prompt a rise in corruption at the grassroots level.

"Now for even the smallest thing, we have to look for councillors. This change in power dynamics may also prompt a rise in corruption which is not hidden from anyone. People may give bribes to prioritize their case or leaders may also ask to allow cases to be registered with the administration," he added.

The move has not got down well with the officials as well. Speaking in anonymity, a senior MCD official said that the Mayor should hand over the administration of the zones to the counsellors instead.

"If the administrative head of a zone (DC) will have no power to take an action on suo-moto cognizance or through direct complaints from the public, then the MCD should dissolve the post of the DC and hand over the operations to the councillors," the official said.

Even though we tried to contact Oberoi, she remained incommunicado. Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal said that he is not aware of the development and refused to comment.

Meanwhile, the opposition party in MCD, BJP, said that the order restraining the DCs is "unconstitutional."

"It is not written anywhere in the MCD Act that the Deputy Commissioner and other officers cannot order any action without the recommendation of the councillors," said Praveen Shankar Kapoor, spokesperson, Delhi BJP.

