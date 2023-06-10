Prepare safety action plan: Railway board to zones 

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Making track safety a top priority in the aftermath of the Bahanaga train mishap, the railway board has directed all zones to put in place a comprehensive action plan by preparing a list of deficiencies and setting targets to address them at the earliest.

The direction came a day after the chairman of the railway board (CRB) Anil Kumar Lahoti called for a complete review of operations and maintenance practices to ensure the implementation of foolproof procedures on the ground.

Railway board member (infrastructure) Roop Narayan Sunkar asked all general managers to find out deficiencies and other infrastructural issues with inputs from the track management system and ensure compliance. Since proper maintenance of assets is the primary responsibility of divisional railway managers, they will be responsible for keeping assets safe, he warned.

As directed, all divisional engineers will hold discussions with senior section engineers (SSEs) and junior engineers (JEs), who are well aware of the shortcomings and strengths of railway assets in their jurisdictions, before preparing the list of deficiencies. While heads of departments will carry out inspections covering all aspects of maintenance, and guide JEs and SSEs for the safe execution of works, principal chief engineers will monitor compliance and submit action-taken reports to the board every week.

Divisional and headquarters officers will be held responsible if any shortcut method is adopted while carrying out maintenance works. The general managers have been asked to ensure the works are done under traffic blocks as stipulated in Indian Railways Permanent Way Manual (IRPWM).

The railway board has also issued a set of guidelines and SoPs directing strict compliance to them while carrying out renewal work and maintenance. As per the SoP, senior officers will be required to check the preparedness of works to be carried out during blocks and make available all resources.

Work on doubling and tripling of railway lines being executed by project agencies will be regularly inspected by open line officials for ensuring safe working and prevent infringement to track. Senior officials will carry out checks and take immediate corrective actions if deficiencies are found. Sunkar also made it clear that requisite outsourcing can be planned to meet the shortage of manpower for maintenance requirements as sufficient funds are available for carrying out the works.

