Manipur peace panel formed, Assam CM does troubleshooting

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has constituted a Peace Committee in violence-hit Manipur to facilitate a peace-making process among various ethnic groups and initiate dialogue between conflicting parties.

The state remained incident-free on Saturday but given the prevailing tense situation, the government extended the ban on internet till June 15.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the Peace Committee would be headed by Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The members include Chief Minister N Biren Singh, some ministers, MLAs, leaders from political parties, former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups.

The Committee has been also assigned to strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication among various ethnic groups.

The BJP’s go-to man and troubleshooter in the Northeast, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited Manipur on Saturday and met his counterpart, cabinet ministers, party leaders and civil society organisations.

“For us, peace and stability in Manipur are very important. I will report whatever discussions I had during the day to the Union home minister (Amit Shah) for further necessary action,” Sarma told reporters.

The Assam CM, who helped the Centre in solving various problems in the Northeast, said he visited Manipur to discuss and create a confidence-building measure. He called it a goodwill visit and regretted that he came late.

He also said that he would meet the Kuki leaders as and when required.

BJP Manipur president A Sharda Devi said the party’s discussion with Sarma was largely on how the situation could be improved further. She added that there was no discussion on the change of leadership.

After meeting Sarma, Khuraijam Athouba, who is a leader of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, said the Assam CM would put in his best efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur.

Meanwhile, the Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “betraying Manipur”.

“@narendramodi ji, 3rd May 2023 - Violence first broke out in Manipur. It took almost a month for you to send the Union Home Minister to the state. 8 days after Home Minister's departure, violence continues in Manipur,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

“For a proponent of the so-called ‘Act East’ policy for Northeast India, your stoic silence on violence in Manipur is rubbing salt in the wounds of its people. As the Prime Minister, the least you could have done is appeal for peace. You have betrayed Manipur!” he further wrote.

