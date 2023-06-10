Mumbai Diary: Chavan likely to be Maharashtra's next Congress President

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Chavan likely to be Maha’s next Cong prez

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, who is rumoured to be the next president of the Maharashtra Congress, recently met with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Since Nana Patole, the Maharashtra Congress’s current president, has failed to mobilise the resources required to progress the party, there is a clamour for a change in the party’s leadership. Following Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Congress’ notable victory in Karnataka, there is a favourable environment for the party in the state. The leadership of the Congress believes that Chavan should be appointed president at this time because he can be very important in the upcoming election.

Vinod Tawade back in political battleground

Vinod Tawade, the general secretary of the BJP, who had been denied a ticket for the Maharashtra State Assembly election, has again become active in state politics. Tawade, whose leadership was scaled back by Maharashtra’s BJP leadership, yet actively participated in party affairs rather than pouting. He was given a position of authority in Haryana and even a few northeastern states. As a result, Maharashtra is abuzz with Tawade returning to Maharashtra with significant responsibilities.

BJP not hostile to regional parties: PM

In a meeting with chief ministers of the BJP-run states in Delhi recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that there should be no message or impression that the BJP is hostile to the interests of regional parties. Taking a cue, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had a meeting with MNS leader Raj Thackeray. According to sources, the BJP may use Thackeray’s railway network to further their partnership in Maharashtra. It’s interesting that Thackeray’s MNS has a symbol of a train. When two significant regional parties such as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP are present in Maharashtra, the BJP is finding it difficult to build a narrative in their favour.

