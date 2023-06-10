Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP working presidents

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Pawar made the announcement while addressing the party workers at the celebration of the 25th celebration of NCP.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's decision of appointing his daughter Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule as working president of NCP has settled the legacy war issue within the Pawar family and party as well.

Supriya Sule has been entrusted with the responsibility of the important and electorally key states like Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab while Praful Patel has been given the responsibility of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand.

Maratha's strong man will now groom his daughter in national politics and make her play a major role in party affairs at the state and national level. Supriya will be a representative of NCP chief Sharad Pawar for Oppositions meetings ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This appointment is the best opportunity for Supriya Sule to prove her leadership by getting as many seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. If the party does well in these elections, then Supriya will get the credit for the party's victory and her leadership will also be established.

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्षाच्या २४ व्या वर्धापन दिनी आदरणीय शरदचंद्र पवार साहेबांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली खासदार प्रफुल्लभाई पटेल आणि खासदार सुप्रियाताई सुळे यांची पक्षाच्या कार्यकारी अध्यक्षपदी निवड करण्यात आली. तसंच खासदार प्रफुल्लभाई पटेल, खासदार सुप्रियाताई सुळे, खासदार सुनिल… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) June 10, 2023

The 53 years old Supriya Sule was twice elected as Lok Sabha MP from Baramati.

“Her speeches in Lok Sabha show how ideologically she is strong and coming while Ajit Pawar believes in opportunist politics and is not seen committed to his uncle and party's secular, and progressive ideology. Now, senior Pawar by appointing his daughter showed the way to the party cadre which side he wants to remain on and want to see his party grow as well. The confusion over political heir has been cleared now,” said a political observer.

Besides NCP chief Sharad Pawar tried to pacify other factions within the NCP that is led by Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare. Even though Sharad Pawar did not give any major responsibility to Ajit Pawar he appointed Praful Patel as another working president while Sunil Tatkare has been appointed as general secretary of the party. Both Patel and Tatkare are close to Ajit Pawar.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar tried to strike a balance between the two factions of the NCP by giving equal opportunities to them. Now, both have to work together ahead of the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

NEW DELHI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party. Pawar made the announcement while addressing the party workers at the celebration of the 25th celebration of NCP. NCP chief Sharad Pawar's decision of appointing his daughter Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule as working president of NCP has settled the legacy war issue within the Pawar family and party as well.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Supriya Sule has been entrusted with the responsibility of the important and electorally key states like Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab while Praful Patel has been given the responsibility of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand. Maratha's strong man will now groom his daughter in national politics and make her play a major role in party affairs at the state and national level. Supriya will be a representative of NCP chief Sharad Pawar for Oppositions meetings ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This appointment is the best opportunity for Supriya Sule to prove her leadership by getting as many seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. If the party does well in these elections, then Supriya will get the credit for the party's victory and her leadership will also be established. राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्षाच्या २४ व्या वर्धापन दिनी आदरणीय शरदचंद्र पवार साहेबांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली खासदार प्रफुल्लभाई पटेल आणि खासदार सुप्रियाताई सुळे यांची पक्षाच्या कार्यकारी अध्यक्षपदी निवड करण्यात आली. तसंच खासदार प्रफुल्लभाई पटेल, खासदार सुप्रियाताई सुळे, खासदार सुनिल… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) June 10, 2023 The 53 years old Supriya Sule was twice elected as Lok Sabha MP from Baramati. “Her speeches in Lok Sabha show how ideologically she is strong and coming while Ajit Pawar believes in opportunist politics and is not seen committed to his uncle and party's secular, and progressive ideology. Now, senior Pawar by appointing his daughter showed the way to the party cadre which side he wants to remain on and want to see his party grow as well. The confusion over political heir has been cleared now,” said a political observer. Besides NCP chief Sharad Pawar tried to pacify other factions within the NCP that is led by Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare. Even though Sharad Pawar did not give any major responsibility to Ajit Pawar he appointed Praful Patel as another working president while Sunil Tatkare has been appointed as general secretary of the party. Both Patel and Tatkare are close to Ajit Pawar. NCP chief Sharad Pawar tried to strike a balance between the two factions of the NCP by giving equal opportunities to them. Now, both have to work together ahead of the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.