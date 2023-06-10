Shopian girl, who lost her sight after being hit by pellets in 2016, qualifies Class 12 exams

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: An 18-year-old girl hailing from the Shopian district of south Kashmir Insha Mushtaq, who lost her sight after getting hit by pellets in 2016, has passed her Class 12th board exam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Insha Mushtaq has secured 319 marks in the Class 12th examination.

“I am very happy that I have qualified Class 12th exam. I am very thankful to my parents for the support they extended to me,” Insha said.

On her future plans, she said she would be pursuing Bachelor and also preparing for the UPSC exam.

“I can't believe that my daughter has passed the 12th class exam. I am very thankful to the teachers who taught her and supported her after she lost vision in both eyes,” her father Mushtaq Ahmed said.

Insha was hit by pellets in both eyes inside her home at Sedow village in the Shopian district on July 11 2016, three days after the killing of Hizb commander, Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces.

She was watching protests from a window in her home when security personnel fired pellets towards her, injuring both her eyes.

She underwent many surgeries both in the Valley and outside J&K but doctors failed to restore her vision.

The result for the Class 12 exams was declared by J&K State Board of School Education yesterday evening in Srinagar with a pass percentage of 64.59 per cent.

A total of 1,27,636 candidates were enrolled for the exams of which 82,441 successfully qualified. The total pass percentage includes 61 per cent in boys and 68 per cent among girl students.

