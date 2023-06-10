Sukhois carry out long-range precision-strike drill in Indian ocean region 

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force on Friday demonstrated long-range maritime strike capability as its frontline combat fighters, Sukhoi 30MKIs, carried out long-range sorties deep into the Indian Ocean towards the Western Seaboard.

Announcing the operations, the IAF said, “Another outing into the Indian Ocean Region! This time, with IAF Su-30s flying nearly eight hours, on a different axis.” Both Seaboards covered, it added.

This is within a few days of another such operation carried out towards the Eastern Seaboard, into the Indian Ocean. Over a week ago, 4 IAF Rafales flew a long-range mission for over six hours into the Indian Ocean Region. The aircraft ‘fought’ their way through a large force engagement en route to their Weapon Release Point. Pickle on time, weapon on target-the IAF way!”

Flight refuellers were also deployed to stretch the operational radius. The sources said, “It was validation of wartime concepts and the mission simulated delivering ordinance on target evading through the enemy obstacles.”

This will add up to the country’s offensive jointly by the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force in case of any requirement, said the source. This exercise holds significance keeping the country’s heavy dependence on the sea for its economic well-being. About 95 percent of India’s trade by volume, over 74 per cent by value, more than 80 per cent of its oil and gas traveling over the sea is done through the sea lanes of communication passing through the Indian Ocean. While the Indian navy is the primary custodian of maritime security and defence, the IAF also has designated Fighter Squadron specifically for the maritime operational role.

