23 injured as vehicle overturns in J-K's Kathua
The victims were returning home from a temple in a load carrier when the accident took place near Kashid village in the Basohli area in the evening, they said.
Published: 11th June 2023 10:24 PM | Last Updated: 11th June 2023 10:30 PM | A+A A-
KATHUA: At least 23 people were injured on Sunday when their vehicle overturned in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The injured were rushed to the sub-district hospital Basohli where the condition of five of them is stated to be "serious", police officials said.
The driver lost control while negotiating a curve and as a result, the vehicle overturned, the officials said.