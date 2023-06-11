Home Nation

Class 4 girl raped at residential school in MP; owner, his brother arrested

The residential school, housing about 30 students from Classes 1 to 6, is being run illegally in Bhatogra village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, Khargapur police said.

Published: 11th June 2023 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

TIKAMGARH: A 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the owner of a residential school and his brother in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, police said on Sunday.

The residential school, housing about 30 students from Classes 1 to 6, is being run illegally in Bhatogra village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, Khargapur police station in-charge Nitesh Jain said.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday arrested the two accused under sections 376 (rape), 506 (death threat) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The incident came to light when a cousin of the Class 4 student allegedly saw her being raped by the accused, the official said.

The victim's parents were working as labourers in another city and the girl was living in the school hostel, he said, adding that her cousin also lived and studied in the institution.

The initial probe has revealed that the owner's brother had also allegedly sexually exploited the victim, the official said.

The police were investigating the matter further, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Class 4 girl rape case residential school Tikamgarh rape case Madhya Pradesh class 4 girl rape case
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp