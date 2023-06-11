Home Nation

Congress govt created 'history of development' in Rajasthan, says CM Gehlot 

Gehlot said that while 250 colleges were opened in the state in 70 years, his government opened 300 colleges in four-and-a-half years with a special focus on girls' education.

Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressing a programme in Pratapgarh district in June 11 (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday claimed that his government has created history with the development works undertaken by it and listed out its achievements in the last four-and-half years.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are slated to be held later this year.

Addressing a programme in Pratapgarh district, Gehlot said that while 250 colleges were opened in the state in 70 years, his government opened 300 colleges in four-and-a-half years with a special focus on girls' education.

Seven colleges, including that of agriculture and Sanskrit, and a girls' college, have been opened in Pratapgarh while the number of beds in the district hospital has been increased from 100 to 300, he said.

He also highlighted the Congress government's achievements in other sectors like roads and infrastructure development, health, social security, and tribal welfare among others.

"A history of development has been created in Rajasthan under the Congress government", Gehlot said.

He inspected a 'Mahangai Rahat camp' and talked to the beneficiaries of various schemes of his government.

Later, Gehlot visited Ghatol in Banswara and inspected the camps there.

The chief minister also laid foundation stones and inaugurated a few projects during the visits.

'Mehangai Rahat' camp is a flagship initiative of the Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan being organised till June 30 so that the benefits of various welfare schemes of the dispensation reach the beneficiaries.

