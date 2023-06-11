Home Nation

Jharkhand announces 3-day school closure from June 12 due to heat wave 

The maximum temperature is hovering between 38-44 degree Celsius across the state.

Women use scarfs to shield themselves from the heat wave, during a hot summer day in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government has announced shutting down of all schools for three days from June 12 in the wake of heatwave conditions prevailing in the state, an official said on Sunday.

An order issued by the secretary of the school education and literacy department K Ravi Kumar said that keeping in view the extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state, all categories of government, non-government aided/ non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 14.

The weather department said that the situation might remain the same for at least the next five days and heat wave alerts have been issued for parts of the state till June 15.

"There is a possibility of light rain, mainly in eastern parts of the state. But, it would hardly help in bringing down the temperature," said Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand.

