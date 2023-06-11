Lalu turns 76, RJD observes 'Social Justice and Harmony Day'

By Express News Service

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad turned 76 on Sunday. Notably, his party celebrated his birthday as ‘Social Justice and Harmony Day’.

RJD state party president Jagdanand Singh, a long-time associate of Lalu, said, “Lalu's presence has become a necessity when ‘Savarkarvadis and Godsewadis’ want to break the country. The country is facing a huge danger. Lalu is the only person who has stood up against those harming the country, opposing the Constitution. All party workers have taken a resolve to fight against those who want to disintegrate the country.”

Although Lalu is not very active due to his health, he still takes a deep interest in the party's affairs. When newly appointed Congress legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan met him on Saturday evening, Lalu asked Khan to connect him to Congress president Mallikarnjun Kharge.

Lalu invited Kharge to participate in a meeting of the Opposition parties to be held in the state capital on June 23, stating that all preparations were complete.

RJD leaders and workers started thronging the official residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi on 10 Circular Road, in the morning as they extended greetings to Lalu on his birthday and prayed for his long life. The party also organised mass lunches for the poor at the district and block levels.

Blood donation camps were also organised to mark the day.

Lalu cut a cake at midnight to celebrate the birthday.

Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD chief’s younger son, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also shared some photographs of the occasion on his Twitter handle.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to respected Lalu ji, an icon of social justice and a strong personality, who brought glory to Bihar in the country and abroad,” he said.

Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi, Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya (daughters of Lalu), Tejashwi`s wife Rajshree Yadav and RJD chief`s grandchildren are seen in these photographs.

Lalu had undergone a kidney transplant in Singapore in December last year. Lalu's daughter Rohini had donated her kidney to him. Lalu, who is presently recuperating in the state capital is meeting only a restricted number of people in view of his medical advice. The party workers also distributed fruits to patients in hospitals, clothes to the poor and books to children from poor families.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also extended his greeting to Lalu on his birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life.

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad turned 76 on Sunday. Notably, his party celebrated his birthday as ‘Social Justice and Harmony Day’. RJD state party president Jagdanand Singh, a long-time associate of Lalu, said, “Lalu's presence has become a necessity when ‘Savarkarvadis and Godsewadis’ want to break the country. The country is facing a huge danger. Lalu is the only person who has stood up against those harming the country, opposing the Constitution. All party workers have taken a resolve to fight against those who want to disintegrate the country.” Although Lalu is not very active due to his health, he still takes a deep interest in the party's affairs. When newly appointed Congress legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan met him on Saturday evening, Lalu asked Khan to connect him to Congress president Mallikarnjun Kharge.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Lalu invited Kharge to participate in a meeting of the Opposition parties to be held in the state capital on June 23, stating that all preparations were complete. RJD leaders and workers started thronging the official residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi on 10 Circular Road, in the morning as they extended greetings to Lalu on his birthday and prayed for his long life. The party also organised mass lunches for the poor at the district and block levels. Blood donation camps were also organised to mark the day. Lalu cut a cake at midnight to celebrate the birthday. Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD chief’s younger son, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also shared some photographs of the occasion on his Twitter handle. “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to respected Lalu ji, an icon of social justice and a strong personality, who brought glory to Bihar in the country and abroad,” he said. देश-विदेश में बिहार का नाम रोशन करने वाले, मजबूत शख्सियत एवं दृढ़ व्यक्तित्व के धनी, सामाजिक न्याय के प्रणेता आदरणीय @laluprasadrjd जी को अवतरण दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं एवं बधाई।#सामाजिक_न्याय_के_महानायक_लालू pic.twitter.com/ZbnMHZi2uY — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 10, 2023 Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi, Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya (daughters of Lalu), Tejashwi`s wife Rajshree Yadav and RJD chief`s grandchildren are seen in these photographs. Lalu had undergone a kidney transplant in Singapore in December last year. Lalu's daughter Rohini had donated her kidney to him. Lalu, who is presently recuperating in the state capital is meeting only a restricted number of people in view of his medical advice. The party workers also distributed fruits to patients in hospitals, clothes to the poor and books to children from poor families. श्री लालू प्रसाद यादव जी को जन्मदिन के अवसर पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। आपके स्वस्थ एवं सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना है। @laluprasadrjd — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 11, 2023 Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also extended his greeting to Lalu on his birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life.