Home Nation

Lalu turns 76, RJD observes 'Social Justice and Harmony Day'

RJD leaders and workers started thronging the official residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi, extended greetings and prayed for his long life. 

Published: 11th June 2023 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File | PTI)

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad turned 76 on Sunday. Notably, his party celebrated his birthday as ‘Social Justice and Harmony Day’.

RJD state party president Jagdanand Singh, a long-time associate of Lalu, said, “Lalu's presence has become a necessity when ‘Savarkarvadis and Godsewadis’ want to break the country. The country is facing a huge danger. Lalu is the only person who has stood up against those harming the country, opposing the Constitution. All party workers have taken a resolve to fight against those who want to disintegrate the country.” 

Although Lalu is not very active due to his health, he still takes a deep interest in the party's affairs. When newly appointed Congress legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan met him on Saturday evening, Lalu asked Khan to connect him to Congress president Mallikarnjun Kharge.

Lalu invited Kharge to participate in a meeting of the Opposition parties to be held in the state capital on June 23, stating that all preparations were complete.

RJD leaders and workers started thronging the official residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi on 10 Circular Road, in the morning as they extended greetings to Lalu on his birthday and prayed for his long life. The party also organised mass lunches for the poor at the district and block levels. 

Blood donation camps were also organised to mark the day.

Lalu cut a cake at midnight to celebrate the birthday.

Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD chief’s younger son, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also shared some photographs of the occasion on his Twitter handle.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to respected Lalu ji, an icon of social justice and a strong personality, who brought glory to Bihar in the country and abroad,” he said.

Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi, Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya (daughters of Lalu), Tejashwi`s wife Rajshree Yadav and RJD chief`s grandchildren are seen in these photographs.

Lalu had undergone a kidney transplant in Singapore in December last year. Lalu's daughter Rohini had donated her kidney to him. Lalu, who is presently recuperating in the state capital is meeting only a restricted number of people in view of his medical advice. The party workers also distributed fruits to patients in hospitals, clothes to the poor and books to children from poor families.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also extended his greeting to Lalu on his birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav RJD
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp