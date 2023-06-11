Home Nation

Man found hanging from tree in UP

The family members of the man also blocked a stretch of the Lucknow-Sultanpur Highway for some time demanding justice.

Published: 11th June 2023 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BARABANKI: The dead body of a man was found hanging from a tree near Haidergarh here on Sunday, police said.

The father of the man, identified as Rajendra Puttu (24), alleged that his son was killed in police custody and the body hung from the tree to make it look like suicide.

Police have denied the charge.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narain Singh said Puttu sustained injuries in a clash between two groups following which, he was taken to a community health centre for a checkup from where he escaped.

The family members of the man also blocked a stretch of the Lucknow-Sultanpur Highway for some time demanding justice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
man hanging Custodial death
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp