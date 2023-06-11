Home Nation

Sanjay Raut: BJP scared of Uddhav Thackeray

Shah called Thackeray's joining hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as betrayal for the sake of power.

Published: 11th June 2023 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party was "scared" of his party chief Uddhav Thackeray and said it was a good thing.

The comments came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a rally in Nanded tore into Thackeray over the chain of events post the 2019 Assembly polls which led to the unravelling of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

Shah called Thackeray's joining hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as betrayal for the sake of power.

In a social media post, Raut said, "It is good the BJP is scared of Uddhav Thackeray. It ensured a split in the party (Shiv Sena), gave the name and its symbol to traitors; still, the fear of Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (original) has not gone."

"Amit Shah spoke for 20 minutes of which seven minutes were spent on Uddhavji. His speech is amusing. I wonder whether his rally at Nanded was part of BJP's Maha Sampark Abhiyan or an occasion to criticise Thackeray," Raut added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the BJP must introspect about the questions posed to Thackeray.

The BJP is caught in its own web, Raut claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Sanjay Raut Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp