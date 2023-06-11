Stillborn baby burnt along with garbage by health workers in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A stillborn baby was allegedly burnt along with the garbage by the hospital staff without the family members' knowledge at Majhiaon Referral Hospital in Garhwa.

According to the family members, they had gone to bring shrouds to perform last rites for the dead, in between, the Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) and the midwife put the stillborn child in the burning garbage dump within half an hour of its birth.

When the family enquired about the dead child after returning from the market, the ANM and midwife told them that they burnt it along with the garbage. Procreant’s mother Rajmati Devi said that she had brought her daughter Madhu Devi to the hospital at 3 pm on Saturday.

“After one and a half hours, a stillborn child was born, but without handing it over to us ANMs Nirmala Kumari and Manju Kumari along with the midwife Daulat Devi put it into the garbage in the hospital campus. Since the garbage was being burnt in the dump, the child also got burnt along with it,” said mother Rajmati Devi.

Madhu’s father Hari Kishore said that they had gone to bring shrouds to perform the last rites of the child but, when they reached back, they were told that the child has been burnt along with the garbage.

The ANM and the midwife blame each other for the incident.

Garhwa Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Singh, expressing his sympathy with the parents of the child termed it an inhuman act by the hospital staff.

“Undoubtedly this is an inhuman act and those found guilty in this ghastly act will not be spared at any cost. FIR will be lodged and strict action will be taken against those who were involved in it,” said the civil surgeon. Ideally, the child should have been handed over to the family members; instead, it was burnt along with the garbage which is an inhuman act, he added.

“We don’t need such insensitive staff in the hospital and will see to it they get dismissed from their jobs,” said Dr Anil Singh.

The doctor in-charge Dr Govind Seth also said that burning a stillborn child along with the garbage dump is a shame on humanity. Hence, an investigation will be initiated into the matter and those found guilty will be punished accordingly.

RANCHI: A stillborn baby was allegedly burnt along with the garbage by the hospital staff without the family members' knowledge at Majhiaon Referral Hospital in Garhwa. According to the family members, they had gone to bring shrouds to perform last rites for the dead, in between, the Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) and the midwife put the stillborn child in the burning garbage dump within half an hour of its birth. When the family enquired about the dead child after returning from the market, the ANM and midwife told them that they burnt it along with the garbage. Procreant’s mother Rajmati Devi said that she had brought her daughter Madhu Devi to the hospital at 3 pm on Saturday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “After one and a half hours, a stillborn child was born, but without handing it over to us ANMs Nirmala Kumari and Manju Kumari along with the midwife Daulat Devi put it into the garbage in the hospital campus. Since the garbage was being burnt in the dump, the child also got burnt along with it,” said mother Rajmati Devi. Madhu’s father Hari Kishore said that they had gone to bring shrouds to perform the last rites of the child but, when they reached back, they were told that the child has been burnt along with the garbage. The ANM and the midwife blame each other for the incident. Garhwa Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Singh, expressing his sympathy with the parents of the child termed it an inhuman act by the hospital staff. “Undoubtedly this is an inhuman act and those found guilty in this ghastly act will not be spared at any cost. FIR will be lodged and strict action will be taken against those who were involved in it,” said the civil surgeon. Ideally, the child should have been handed over to the family members; instead, it was burnt along with the garbage which is an inhuman act, he added. “We don’t need such insensitive staff in the hospital and will see to it they get dismissed from their jobs,” said Dr Anil Singh. The doctor in-charge Dr Govind Seth also said that burning a stillborn child along with the garbage dump is a shame on humanity. Hence, an investigation will be initiated into the matter and those found guilty will be punished accordingly.