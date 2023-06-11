Stillborn baby burnt along with garbage by hospital staff in Jharkhand's Garhwa

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A stillborn baby was allegedly burnt along with garbage by Majhiaon Referral Hospital staff in Garhwa without the knowledge of the baby's family.

According to the family, they had gone to the market to buy shrouds to perform the last rites of the baby. At the time, the auxiliary nursing midwives (ANM) and the midwife dumped the baby's body in the burning garbage dump. The incident happened half an hour after the stillborn baby was delivered.

When the family enquired about the dead baby, the ANM and midwife told them that they burnt the baby's body along with the garbage.

The grandmother of the baby, Rajmati Devi, said that she had brought her pregnant daughter Madhu Devi to the hospital at 3 pm on Saturday. “After one and a half hours, a stillborn baby was born, but without handing the body over to us, ANMs Nirmala Kumari and Manju Kumari along with the midwife Daulat Devi dumped the dead baby into the garbage can in the hospital campus. Since the garbage in the dump was being burnt at the time, the baby's body also got burnt along with it,” Rajmati Devi said.

Meanwhile, the ANMs and the midwife blamed each other for the incident.

Garhwa Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Singh while expressing his sympathy with the parents of the stillborn baby termed it an inhumane act by the hospital staff. “Undoubtedly, this is an inhumane act and those found guilty in this ghastly act will not be spared at any cost. An FIR will be lodged and strict action will be taken against those who were involved in it,” said the civil surgeon. Ideally, the baby's body should have been handed over to the family members, he added.

“We don’t need such insensitive staff in the hospital and we will see to it that they get dismissed from their jobs,” the doctor said.

The doctor in-charge Dr Govind Seth said that burning a stillborn child along with garbage is a shame on humanity. He added that an investigation would be initiated.

