Home Nation

Gujarat: Woman killed, hubby hurt as tree falls on bike due to strong wind in Rajkot district

Many parts of Gujarat are experiencing strong winds due to cyclone 'Biparjoy', which appears to make landfall in the Kutch district on June 15 with winds gusting up to 150 kilometres per hour (kmph).

Published: 12th June 2023 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

DEAD, accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A woman was killed and her husband was injured on Monday after a tree fell on their motorcycle on a state highway in Jasdan taluka of Gujarat's Rajkot district due to strong winds, an official said.

Many parts of Gujarat are experiencing strong winds due to cyclone 'Biparjoy', which appears to make landfall in the Kutch district on June 15 with winds gusting up to 150 kilometres per hour (kmph).

"A woman, identified as Varsha Bavaliya, was riding pillion on the motorcycle while her husband Bhavesh was riding it when a tree fell on them due to strong winds on Kamlapur-Bhadla state highway at around 11:30 am," said Jasadan taluka Mamlatdar (disaster wing), Ashvin Padani.

Varsha died shortly after being admitted to a nearby hospital, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Two killed tree fell strong winds cyclone Biparjoy
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp