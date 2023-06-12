Rajasthan power tussle: Sachin Pilot stays with Congress, but sticks to his demands

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Proving all speculations wrong, Sachin Pilot has decided to stay with the Congress.

He is neither forming a new party nor joining any other party. This was the central message from the much-anticipated rally in Dausa on the occasion of his father Rajesh Pilot’s death anniversary on Sunday.

However, Pilot did not miss out on attacking his bête noire and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and asserted that he will make no compromise with his demands for action on corruption and paper leaks, and the future of the youth.

The memorial service for the late Rajesh Pilot was held, with prayers at his statue in the presence of a large gathering of Pilot supporters. The event this time was eagerly watched by observers as there was a buzz that they even could see Sachin forming a new party.

After unveiling a new statue of Rajesh Pilot at a Gujjar hostel, Pilot targeted his opponents. Taking a dig at CM Gehlot’s famous jumla of 'har galti aazaa maangti hai', Pilot remarked: “Someone has rightly said that every mistake demands punishment. No matter how we are related to each other, the greatest justice is given by the one with the blue umbrella (God). If not today then tomorrow justice will definitely be done.”

While he refrained from announcing any ‘drastic action’ to escalate his feud with Gehlot, Pilot insisted that he would not back down from his demands.

He asserted: “I am not going to back down from the voice I have raised. Whether we hold any position or not, the public always weighs what we say and what we do. For me, the credibility with the public that I have earned is the biggest asset. I have never done anything which can reduce this faith.”

The Pilot camp say he wants a resolution of the issues raised, especially his demand that the Gehlot government should take action against alleged corruption in the former BJP regime.

