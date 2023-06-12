Home Nation

Three farmers run over by PWD official's vehicle in Kanpur

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver Pandey was in an inebriated state while driving the car, SHO (Bilhaur) Surendra Singh said.

Published: 12th June 2023 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KANPUR Three farmers died allegedly after being run over by the vehicle of a Public Works Department official in Kanpur's Bilhaur town on Monday evening, police said.

The vehicle, which belongs to a junior engineer of the PWD Ayodhya, was being driven by driver Ajeet Kumar Pandey when the incident happened, they said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Pandey was in an inebriated state while driving the car, SHO (Bilhaur) Surendra Singh said.

Pandey was on his way to Ayodhya after dropping the junior engineer's family in Sikandara in Kanpur Dehat when he lost control of the vehicle on the Lucknow-Etawah road and ran over Surendra Singh (62), Ahibaran Singh (63) and Ghaseete Yadav (65), police said.

The three elderly farmers, all residents of Billhaur, were standing on the side of the road to take care of their orchards, they said, adding that all three died on the spot.

"We suspect that Pandey was driving the vehicle rashly and negligently when the fatal accident took place, " the SHO said.

The accused driver who fled from the spot after the accident, leaving the damaged SUV car behind, was later arrested, he said.

An FIR has also been registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Bilhaur police station, the SHO added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers died run over Public Works Department official
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp