With last Indian journalist set to leave China, New Delhi and Beijing spar over media access

Yeshi Seli

NEW DELHI: As the last Indian journalist prepares to leave China, the Chinese allege that their last journalist in India hasn’t got a visa renewal. Since the past few weeks, both nations have indulged in a war of words accusing each other of unfair treatment to their journalists as a result of which there is no representation of media in both countries.

"Chinese journalists in India have no difficulties in reporting. However, Indian journalists in China have been operating with difficulties – such as not being permitted to hire locals as correspondents or journalists. Foreign media in India can freely hire local journalists to work for their bureaus. Indian journalists in China also face restrictions while getting access and travelling locally within China,’’ said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

India hopes that Chinese authorities facilitate the continued presence of Indian journalists in working and reporting from China and the two sides remain in touch regarding this issue.

Interestingly, India says that it will permit Chinese journalists (like any other from G20 countries) to attend the G20 Summit in September.

"We have been holding G20 meetings which have been attended by foreign journalists. The journalists have to register and get accredited and visas are thereafter issued. We will be doing the same for journalists for the upcoming G20 Summit in September,’’ said Bagchi adding that foreign journalists, including Chinese, have been pursuing journalistic activities in India without limitations or difficulties in reporting.

Meanwhile, the Chinese have a different story to tell. To begin with, they say that the only Indian journalist in Beijing is working and living normally – whereas he was told in March that his visa would not be renewed after it expired in June.

"The Indian side hasn’t renewed the visa of the last Chinese journalist in the country. Whereas one Indian journalist continues to live and work in China,’’ said Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin. However, in March this year, the journalist was told that his visa (which is expiring this month) would not be renewed.

China has alleged that their journalists were not given visas to work in India and the ones who did manage got it for a month or fifteen days.

"Some Chinese journalists got valid visas for less than one month, or 15 days or seven consecutive times during their five-year posting in India. As a result, many received visas with expiration dates around the corner, and their residence permits, bank cars, driving licenses, and phone cards were always in an “expired” state and could not be renewed. Even worse, some Chinese journalists could not apply for local bank cards for four and a half years in their five years of stationing in India,’’ Wenbin added.

"Media outlets are important bridges for mutual understanding and friendly relations. China stands ready to maintain communication with India under the principles of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit. We hope India will work in the same direction as China, take concrete steps and effectively review and approve visas for Chinese journalists as soon as possible, scrap undue restrictions on Chinese journalists, and create conditions for resuming normal exchange between Chinese and Indian media,’’ Wenbin added.

