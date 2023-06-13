68 children get taste of politics in Himachal assembly

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: As many as 68 children from across the country took part in the Bal Vidhan Sabha held in the Himachal Pradesh assembly in Shimla, a 98-year-old complex, on Monday. During the session, children participated in the proceedings of question hour and zero hour, where various topics were discussed.

Jhanvi, a Class 10 student from Government Senior Secondary School at Sundernagar in Himachal’s Mandi district, occupied the chair of the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, the other children assumed the roles of Speaker, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs. Thus Himachal assembly became the second state assembly after Rajasthan to provide such an opportunity to children below the age of 17 years to present their ideas and opinions on the government and issues that they think deserve attention.

The students raised issues like lack of quality health and education faculties, environment protection, stray cattle menace and rising drug addiction. To make it more authentic, the children who acted as opposition legislators resorted to sloganeering and entered the well of the House.

The 68 participants were chosen from 25,000 applications received from nine states across the country. Himachal Pradesh assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that the Special Assembly Child Session has been organised after selecting students from across the country. He congratulated the participants.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, observing the proceedings, recalled his own political journey. Sukhu said he was just 17 years old when he contested the first election as class representative and ever since there was no end to his political journey.

“With hard work and sincerity towards the organisation I worked with, and due to the affection given by the people of the State, I became the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh,’’ Sukhu said, adding that there was no shortcut to success. There are many opportunities awaiting the youth in politics, provided they work hard with a motto to serve the nation with earnestness, he said.

The CM promised to consider the suggestions for conducting special sessions for practicing yoga in schools, besides giving his assent to other submissions made by the children. The government has adopted 6,000 orphans as ‘Children of the State’, and it was a matter of pride that St. Stephen’s College in Delhi has agreed to give admission to three such children from Himachal, he revealed.

“Democracy is the foundation of any nation and in the coming times, these children will elect the governments of their choice. The change requires new thinking and hard struggle,’’ he said. Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, said that it was very important to increase the participation of youth in governance.

‘Raised issues on health, education, environment’

The students raised issues like lack of quality health and education faculties, environment protection, stray cattle menace and rising drug addiction. To make it more authentic, the children who acted as opposition legislators resorted to sloganeering and entered the well of the House. The 68 participants were chosen from 25,000 applications received from nine states across the country.

CHANDIGARH: As many as 68 children from across the country took part in the Bal Vidhan Sabha held in the Himachal Pradesh assembly in Shimla, a 98-year-old complex, on Monday. During the session, children participated in the proceedings of question hour and zero hour, where various topics were discussed. Jhanvi, a Class 10 student from Government Senior Secondary School at Sundernagar in Himachal’s Mandi district, occupied the chair of the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, the other children assumed the roles of Speaker, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs. Thus Himachal assembly became the second state assembly after Rajasthan to provide such an opportunity to children below the age of 17 years to present their ideas and opinions on the government and issues that they think deserve attention. The students raised issues like lack of quality health and education faculties, environment protection, stray cattle menace and rising drug addiction. To make it more authentic, the children who acted as opposition legislators resorted to sloganeering and entered the well of the House.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The 68 participants were chosen from 25,000 applications received from nine states across the country. Himachal Pradesh assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that the Special Assembly Child Session has been organised after selecting students from across the country. He congratulated the participants. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, observing the proceedings, recalled his own political journey. Sukhu said he was just 17 years old when he contested the first election as class representative and ever since there was no end to his political journey. “With hard work and sincerity towards the organisation I worked with, and due to the affection given by the people of the State, I became the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh,’’ Sukhu said, adding that there was no shortcut to success. There are many opportunities awaiting the youth in politics, provided they work hard with a motto to serve the nation with earnestness, he said. The CM promised to consider the suggestions for conducting special sessions for practicing yoga in schools, besides giving his assent to other submissions made by the children. The government has adopted 6,000 orphans as ‘Children of the State’, and it was a matter of pride that St. Stephen’s College in Delhi has agreed to give admission to three such children from Himachal, he revealed. “Democracy is the foundation of any nation and in the coming times, these children will elect the governments of their choice. The change requires new thinking and hard struggle,’’ he said. Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, said that it was very important to increase the participation of youth in governance. ‘Raised issues on health, education, environment’ The students raised issues like lack of quality health and education faculties, environment protection, stray cattle menace and rising drug addiction. To make it more authentic, the children who acted as opposition legislators resorted to sloganeering and entered the well of the House. The 68 participants were chosen from 25,000 applications received from nine states across the country.