Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues Orange alert for Saurashtra, Kutch coasts in Gujarat

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat as the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is set to cross the Jakhau Port in Gujarat by the evening of June 15 as a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' (VSCS).

"Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: Orange Message. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today about 300km WSW of Porbandar, 290km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 340km SSW of Jakhau Port, 350km SSW of Naliya. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as VSCS," the IMD tweeted.

Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: Orange Message. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0830IST of today about 280km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 300km WSW of Porbandar, 310km SW of Jakhau Port, 330km SW of Naliya. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) AROUND evening of 15th June as VSCS. pic.twitter.com/Zg3DRnFOJg

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2023

The IMD has been providing regular updates about the cyclonic storm that is gushing through the Arabian Sea.

"It would increase, becoming gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from Wednesday morning along and off Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka district coasts. It would become 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph from Thursday morning for subsequent 12 hours along and off Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts," said the IMD.

"Thereafter it would decrease gradually becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over north Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan from Friday morning to evening. Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph very likely to prevail along and off remaining districts Saurashtra coast on Wednesday and Thursday, and 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph on Friday morning to evening."

The IMD further predicted that damage is expected over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh and Rajkot districts on Thursday.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel regarding the impending Cyclone Biparjoy and assured all possible help to the state.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi received details regarding the status of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat and the preparedness of the system through a telephonic conversation. He assured to provide all possible help to Gujarat in this situation of disaster," the Gujarat CM tweeted.

PM Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the preparedness of ministries and agencies of the Centre as well as Gujarat to deal with the situation.

He directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that the State Government safely evacuates people living in vulnerable locations and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water, etc., and are restored immediately in the event of damage caused to them. He also gave directions for ensuring the safety of animals and that control rooms should function round the clock.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday chair a review meeting on the preparedness for cyclone 'Biparjoy'. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and MPs from the districts in Gujarat that could be impacted by the cyclone will also participate in the meeting virtually.

In the wake of the cyclone, Indian Railways has activated the disaster management room and opened emergency control rooms in several districts of Gujarat to ensure smooth rail functioning.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS and PTI)

