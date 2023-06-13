Home Nation

Lucknow Diary: Speculation rife after PM Modi writes to SBSP leader Rajbhar

A customary congratulatory letter sent by PM Narendra Modi to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on his son’s wedding has got tongues wagging.

Published: 13th June 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Speculation rife after PM writes to Rajbhar 
A customary congratulatory letter sent by PM Narendra Modi to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on his son’s wedding has got tongues wagging. Political analysts take this as a sign of Rajbhar’s return to the NDA fold for the Lok Sabha polls next year. Rajbhar is basking in the attention. “Lok Saha elections are still a year away. It is too hasty to reach any conclusion. Discussions and guessing should continue,” he told reporters chasing him in the bustle of the wedding. SBSP allied with the BJP during the 2017 elections but it contested the 2022 polls with the Samajwadi Party. 

Lucknow University ties up with Google, Meta
Lucknow University has planned ‘The Bharat Lab’ to be set up in collaboration with IT giants Google and Meta. “The plan is to create a symbiotic relationship between academia and industry to develop more effective products and strategies,” said a university spokesperson. The lab will gather data on consumption patterns and aspirations of consumers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities of India, using Google’s online advertising, search engine technology and cloud computing, and Meta’s platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. 

Shaligram stones for Ram Lalla statue faulty
The two Shaligram stones, brought to Ayodhya from Nepal with great fanfare to be used for carving out the statue of Ram Lalla for the grand temple that is likely to be inaugurated in January next year, have been cast aside as faulty as they developed cracks. Though the temple trust has shortlisted new stones from Karnataka and Rajasthan now, the Nepal stones have not been totally discarded. According to a temple trust member, these rocks would be kept at the Ram Mandir complex itself so that devotees could worship them. They are devshilas and will be given full respect, he said.

Namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh
namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AyodhyaOm Prakash Rajbharlucknow universityLucknow Dairy
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp