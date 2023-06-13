Man gets sloshed, gives car, cash to stranger in Gurugram; takes metro to get home

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old Delhi resident working in the corporate sector in Gurugram virtually bestowed his car, laptop, cash and mobile phone to a stranger and took a metro home in a drunken stupor.

According to the police, the resident of Greater Kailash-II in Delhi had visited a BYOB (Bring Your Own Booze) kiosk at the Lakeforest Wine Shop on Golf Course Road after completing the day’s work. He bought a liquor bottle, was drinking in his Honda City car, and was joined by a stranger. The man offered to drop the stranger home, but upon reaching the stranger’s destination, he reportedly forgot that it was his car, stepped out on being asked and took a metro home.

As per the complaint filed by him with the Sector 65 Police Station, the man stated that he was too intoxicated that he paid Rs 20,000 for a bottle whose actual price was Rs 2,000, but got Rs 18,000 cash back. “I took the bottle to my car and started drinking again. Then a stranger came and asked me if he can have a few drinks with me. I obliged and offered him drinks. Then I offered to drop him off and drove him up to Subhash Chowk and he asked me to step out. I forgot that it was my car and thought I had taken a lift and got out,’’ the complaint stated.

From Subhash Chowk, he took an auto to the Huda City Centre metro station and returned home. On Sunday morning he realised his mistake and went to the police, though he could not specify the details of the stranger. The Gurugram Police filed a case and started searching for his car, which they found stranded in Sector 47. “The entire episode looks suspicious. We have recovered all articles mentioned by him including the cash but are still investigating to verify the details,” police said.

