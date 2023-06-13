Home Nation

NCSC issues notice to Zomato over controversial 'Kachra' ad 

The NCSC asked the Delhi Police commissioner and the resident grievance officer of YouTube to investigate the matter.

Published: 13th June 2023 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato. (File Photo)

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to restaurant aggregator Zomato over a controversial ad that showed actor Aditya Lakhia, who played the Dalit character Kachra in the film "Lagaan", as items made of recycled waste.

The NCSC also asked the Delhi Police commissioner and the resident grievance officer of YouTube to investigate the matter.

The ad, which draws a link between the character Kachra with 'kachra', the Hindi word for garbage, was aired on World Environment Day on June 5.

ALSO READ | Zomato in a soup over new 'Kachra' campaign, takes down ad after being called out for casteism

In the nearly two-minute ad, Lakhia is depicted as a lamp, paper, paperweight, watering can, and different types of jackets -- the accompanying text detailing how much recycled 'kachra' was used to make each item.

In its notice, the commission sought an explanation from Zomato regarding the ad and its details.

NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla cautioned the officers that if the action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, then the commission might exercise the powers of the civil court conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue a summon for personal appearance before it in Delhi.

Zomato deleted the ad after it came under attack for being casteist.

The company issued an apology from its official Twitter handle and said the intent was to "spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and benefits of recycling in a humorous way".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato Zomato ad
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp