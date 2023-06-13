NIA attaches property of jailed Hurriyat spokesman

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached the property of jailed separatist leader and Hurriyat Conference spokesman Ayaz Akbar in the outskirts of Srinagar.

The NIA sleuths pasted the notice of attachment on the immovable property of Ayaz Akbar at Srinagar's Shalteng area.

“This is to inform all members of the public that the immovable property i.e. land measuring 1 Kanal and 10 Marias under Survey No. 31 at Mauza Shalteng, Tehsil Srinagar (J&K), in the name of Mohammad Akbar Khanday s/o Ab. Rehman Khanday, г/o Malora near Imam-ul-Bana Masjid, P.S. Parimpora, Srinagar, J&K, as Abadi Deh, has been attached under the Court Orders dated 31 May 2023, in RC-10/2017 /NIA/DLI, by the Special NIA Court, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi,” reads the attachment notice.

Ayaz Akbar, who was the spokesman of the hardline Hurriyat faction led by late Syed Ali Geelani, was arrested by NIA in July 2018 in the alleged militant funding case.

Akbar along with other detained Hurriyat leaders is lodged at New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

In April 2021, Ayaz lost his wife Rafeeq Begum, who was suffering from cancer.

The attachment of Akbar’s property comes a day after NIA attached 17 properties of prominent Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali, who was arrested in 2017 in connection with the Hurriyat terror funding case. Watali is placed under house arrest on medical grounds.

17 properties belonging to Watali in Handwara in J&K's border district of Kupwara were attached by NIA on orders by the Special NIA Court, Patiala House, under section 33(1) of the UAPA yesterday, NIA spokesman said.

