'Outright lie': Centre refutes ex-Twitter CEO's "pressure" remark during farmers protest

Responding to the claims, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for IT tweeted that Dorsey's Twitter regime "had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law."

Published: 13th June 2023 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 11:45 AM

Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar addresses a press conference, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

FILE - Minister of State for IT and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar addresses a press conference, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a stunning allegation claimed that the micro-blogging platform had faced government pressure and threats of a shutdown during farmer's protest, a statement that evoked a sharp rebuttal from Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who termed it an "outright lie."

"No one went to jail nor was Twitter `shutdown'," Chandrasekhar said.

In an interview with YouTube channel 'Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar', on Monday, Dorsey who stepped down from Twitter's board last year, alleged that the Indian government had put pressure on Twitter and said that it will shut down the company in India and raid the houses of its employees.

".....India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests, around particular journalists who were critical of the government and it manifested in ways such as we will shut Twitter down in India, India is a big marketplace for us. We would raid the homes of your employees, which they did and we will shut down your offices if you don't follow suit and this is India, a democratic country, " Dorsey is heard saying in the interview to the YouTube channel.

Chandrasekhar tweeted that: "@twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated and continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact, they were in non-compliance with the law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied."

Twitter Jack Dorsey Farmers Protest Indian Government
