'Outright lie': Centre refutes ex-Twitter CEO's "pressure" remark during farmers protest

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a stunning allegation claimed that the micro-blogging platform had faced government pressure and threats of a shutdown during farmer's protest, a statement that evoked a sharp rebuttal from Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who termed it an "outright lie."

Responding to the claims, the Minister of State for IT tweeted that Dorsey's Twitter regime "had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law."

"No one went to jail nor was Twitter `shutdown'," Chandrasekhar said.

In an interview with YouTube channel 'Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar', on Monday, Dorsey who stepped down from Twitter's board last year, alleged that the Indian government had put pressure on Twitter and said that it will shut down the company in India and raid the houses of its employees.

".....India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests, around particular journalists who were critical of the government and it manifested in ways such as we will shut Twitter down in India, India is a big marketplace for us. We would raid the homes of your employees, which they did and we will shut down your offices if you don't follow suit and this is India, a democratic country, " Dorsey is heard saying in the interview to the YouTube channel.

Chandrasekhar tweeted that: "@twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated and continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact, they were in non-compliance with the law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied."

This is an outright lie by @jack - perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history



Facts and truth@twitter undr Dorsey n his team were in repeated n continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with law… https://t.co/SlzmTcS3Fa

— Rajeev Chandrasekhar

