Steam leaks at Tata Steel plant in Odisha, 19 injured

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 19 workers, who were working at the Tata Steel Meeramandali works in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, were hospitalised after an accident at the steel plant.

In a statement, Tata Steel said the incident was reported at the BFPP2 power plant due to the escape of steam.

"The accident occurred at 1 pm during inspection work. Immediately, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off. The company is ensuring all necessary information and support to the families of the affected personnel," it added.

#WATCH | Odisha: An accident was reported at Tata Steel's Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal. All the injured have been shifted to Cuttack's Ashwini Hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/tPZtfAXcyz — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

The incident took place in the power plant-2 of a blast furnace in the Meramundali unit of the steel giant. An inspection of the facility was underway when the steam pipeline exploded, injuring workers present at the site. The condition of one of the victims is stated to be critical. All the injured were shifted to the company health facility on the premises before being shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack.

"We are working closely with relevant authorities on the ground and have initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. Safety remains our top priority and we're committed to learning from this incident," the steel company said.

