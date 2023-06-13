Home Nation

Three female workers killed, four wounded following mudslide in Gurugram 

The workers were involved in digging a pond, under the MGNREGA, in Pataudi area on Tuesday.

By PTI

GURUGRAM: Three female labourers were killed while four others were critically injured after being trapped in a mudslide at the site where they were digging a pond in Pataudi area here on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 10.30 am when a mound of mud, around six feet high, fell on eight labourers digging a pond in Darapur village here.

The digging activity was being carried out under the MGNREGA, the rural employment scheme.

While seven of them were trapped inside the mound, one Kiran Devi managed to free herself, police said.

Kiran Devi then raised an alarm and villagers reached the spot, they said.

A rescue operation pulled all the women out, who were then rushed to a government hospital.

Three women were declared brought dead, three seriously injured women were referred to civil hospital, Gurugram and one worker is receiving treatment in Pataudi, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Priyanka, Kola and Billo, they said.

A senior officer said police will record the statement of Kiran Devi, who survived the mudslide.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nishant Kumar Yadav said an inquiry into the matter is underway.

