Top NHAI officials’ financial powers cut, can sanction up to only Rs 10 lakh

NEW DELHI: Financial powers of the senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), authorised to initiate short-term measures for rectification of ‘black spots’ on the national highways, have been diluted. They can devise mitigation measures such as the installation of warning signages, planned zebra crossing, solar light blinkers or crash barriers amounting to just Rs 10 lakh.

In the guidelines on the preparation of proposals and execution of work for rectification of accident spots, the concerned officers were given authority to take up short-term measures up to Rs 25 lakh.

As per the latest circular issued last week, for works costing more than Rs 10 lakh but up to Rs 25 lakh, the case will be sent to the regional officers (ROs) for approval.

“Project Directors have delegated powers to approve rectification of these accident spots through short-term measures upto an amount of Rs 10 lakh per accident spot under Change of Scope (CoS) or standalone basis…for short term measures costing more than Rs 10 lakh but upto Rs 25 lakh, the case may be referred to concerned RO for approval…Further, the procurement of the works to be carried out at various accident spots pertaining to the project may be combined, if required,” read the circular.

The suggested short-term measures are pedestrian facilities like zebra crossing with advance warning signs, crash barriers, railing, spotlights, blinkers, junction improvement, road markings, delineators, cat eyes, rumble strips, restriction on certain categories of vehicles, and reservation of lanes.

To reduce road accidents, the NHAI had come up with a set of guidelines in April last year to carry out remedial measures. The guidelines include short and long measures. According to the ministry, a black spot means about a 500-metre-long stretch of the national highway which has witnessed five mishaps in three years involving fatalities or grievous injuries. If 10 fatalities are reported from the same stretch in three years, the point is also declared a black spot.

