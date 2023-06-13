Home Nation

'We'll shut you down, raid homes': Ex-Twitter CEO on Indian govt's pressure during farmers protest

Dorsey said that the threats came as Twitter refused to comply with the government's demands to block accounts during the farmers' protests in early 2021.

Published: 13th June 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Jack Dorsey Twitter CEO

FILE - Former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey interacting with students at IIT, New Delhi on November 12, 2018. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, in an exploratory remark, has claimed that India had put pressure on the micro-blogging platform, including giving threats of winding it down and conducting raids on employees' homes.

During an interview with YouTube channel Breaking Points late on Monday, Dorsey said that the threats came as Twitter refused to comply with the government's demands to block accounts during the farmers' protests in early 2021.

"We would raid the homes of your employees', which they did; We will shut down your offices if you don't follow suit. And this is India, a democratic country," Dorsey said on the channel when asked to share some examples of pressure from foreign governments during his tenure before Elon Musk took over.

"India is a country that had many requests of us around the farmers' protest, around particular journalists that were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as 'we will shut Twitter down in India', which is a very large market for us," Dorsey further said.

Last year, Twitter told the Karnataka High Court that it was asked to completely block numerous multiple accounts during the farmers' agitation on the borders of Delhi in 2021.

Twitter, in its petition before the High Court, maintained that blocking orders by the Union government violates the rights of users under the Constitution. The petition also describes the move of the government as arbitrary and in violation of Section 69 A of the IT Act.

The Central government maintained that the blocking orders were issued in the national and public interest, and action was taken to prevent lynching and mob violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jack Dorsey Twitter Indian government farmers protest
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp