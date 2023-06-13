Woman goes to police with mother's body in suitcase

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old physiotherapist from Bengaluru reportedly killed her mother and brought her body, stuffing it in a trolley bag to the MICO Layout Police Station. The accused identified as Senali Sen, a native of West Bengal, was working as a physiotherapist in the city. The deceased has been identified as Biva Pal. The family were staying at Bilekahalli in MICO Layout for the past six years. The incident happened on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, Sen was staying at an apartment at Bilekahalli in Mico Layout in the city for the past five years along with her husband, son, mother Biva Pal and mother-in-law.

On Monday, during a fight, the accused forced fed her mother with 20 sleeping pills. She then subsequently killed her by strangulating her with a veil as her mother started screaming in stomach pain.

After stuffing the body, she shifted the trolley suitcase by keeping her father's photograph in the suitcase to the police station in the afternoon. She shifted the body reportedly in an auto.

The police were shocked after the woman opened the trolley and asked her to look at the body. The accused was immediately arrested. The police have shifted the body for the postmortem.

The police have also found that Sen tried to dispose of the body. After she failed, she brought it to the police station.

The MICO Layout police have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and are further investigating, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Division, C K Baba told reporters.

Regarding the murder motive, he said the matter is under investigation.

"I don't know why the murder was committed. We have to take her into custody. She has studied physiotherapy. It appears there were some domestic issues," Baba said.

(with inputs from PTI)

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old physiotherapist from Bengaluru reportedly killed her mother and brought her body, stuffing it in a trolley bag to the MICO Layout Police Station. The accused identified as Senali Sen, a native of West Bengal, was working as a physiotherapist in the city. The deceased has been identified as Biva Pal. The family were staying at Bilekahalli in MICO Layout for the past six years. The incident happened on Monday afternoon. According to the police, Sen was staying at an apartment at Bilekahalli in Mico Layout in the city for the past five years along with her husband, son, mother Biva Pal and mother-in-law. On Monday, during a fight, the accused forced fed her mother with 20 sleeping pills. She then subsequently killed her by strangulating her with a veil as her mother started screaming in stomach pain. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After stuffing the body, she shifted the trolley suitcase by keeping her father's photograph in the suitcase to the police station in the afternoon. She shifted the body reportedly in an auto. The police were shocked after the woman opened the trolley and asked her to look at the body. The accused was immediately arrested. The police have shifted the body for the postmortem. The police have also found that Sen tried to dispose of the body. After she failed, she brought it to the police station. The MICO Layout police have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and are further investigating, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Division, C K Baba told reporters. Regarding the murder motive, he said the matter is under investigation. "I don't know why the murder was committed. We have to take her into custody. She has studied physiotherapy. It appears there were some domestic issues," Baba said. (with inputs from PTI)