Ahead of yoga day, Centre asks babus to de-stress and take ‘Yoga break’ at offices

Now, Central officials and employees will be allowed to take a ‘Y-Break’ (Y for yoga) at the office chairs in their offices to de-stress themselves in between working hours.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Now, Central officials and employees will be allowed to take a ‘Y-Break’ (Y for yoga) on the office chairs in their offices to de-stress themselves in between working hours. Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has passed an order to all Central ministries and departments to take the ‘Y-Break’ whenever they feel the need to loosen up themselves during duty.

In its order dated June 12, the ministry has directed to ensure proper implementation and promotion of the first-of-its-kind  ‘Y-Break at office chairs’ protocol at workplaces. The Y-Break at Workplaces was introduced by the Ministry of AYUSH. “The feedback of the protocol has been very encouraging. The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of AYUSH has added new features for the officials, who owing to their busy schedule, cannot go out and practice yoga,” the order stated.

The government through its order has stated clearly that the officials can now benefit themselves while sitting in their office chairs by practising a short-duration yoga protocol namely “Y-Break@workplace yoga” at the chair to refresh, de-stress and refocus.

A senior official of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, preferring anonymity, said that short-duration yoga at workplaces consists of various easy-to-do postures like stretching the body in at chair, walking inside the room, arms-stretching and others which make the practitioner feel de-stressed instantly. “It includes easy yoga ‘asanas’ (postures), ‘pranayama’ (breathing techniques) and ‘dhyana’ (meditation) and walking for 100 steps,” he said.

The order has also shared resources and internet links elaborating on short-duration yoga practices and protocols, which can be incorporated by officers and employees at their desks. Ministries and departments have also been asked to work with attached offices and subordinates under their control in this regard.

