BJP protests in Jaipur against graft, cops use water cannons

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan BJP held a ‘Maha Gherao’ at the state secretariat in Jaipur on Tuesday on the issue of corruption and paper leaks during the Gehlot government’s tenure. These issues are said to be critical to the BJP’s assault on the ruling Congress before the assembly elections. In the protest, BJP workers and leaders clashed with the Jaipur police leading to water canons being showered at the protestors.

The BJP has become especially enthusiastic after the ED lodged a case last week in the paper leak issue in the state which has seen the arrest of 60 people by state SOG including an RPSC member appointed by CM Ashok Gehlot.

The major demonstration against the Congress government, on the issue of paper leaks, corruption, and law and order in the state was led by BJP State President CP Joshi and Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore. During the protest, BJP workers attempted to lay siege to the government secretariat in Jaipur. Despite their attempts to break through the barricades, the protesters were unsuccessful.

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan BJP held a ‘Maha Gherao’ at the state secretariat in Jaipur on Tuesday on the issue of corruption and paper leaks during the Gehlot government’s tenure. These issues are said to be critical to the BJP’s assault on the ruling Congress before the assembly elections. In the protest, BJP workers and leaders clashed with the Jaipur police leading to water canons being showered at the protestors. The BJP has become especially enthusiastic after the ED lodged a case last week in the paper leak issue in the state which has seen the arrest of 60 people by state SOG including an RPSC member appointed by CM Ashok Gehlot. The major demonstration against the Congress government, on the issue of paper leaks, corruption, and law and order in the state was led by BJP State President CP Joshi and Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore. During the protest, BJP workers attempted to lay siege to the government secretariat in Jaipur. Despite their attempts to break through the barricades, the protesters were unsuccessful. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });