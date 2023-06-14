Home Nation

Chandigarh Diary: Khattar impressed by ChatGPT software

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was seen updating himself with the latest cyber technology at an event held on the topic recently.

Published: 14th June 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Khattar impressed by ChatGPT software
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was seen updating himself with the latest cyber technology at an event held on the topic recently. Khattar was quite impressed by the ChatGPT, a chat box based on artificial intelligence. An IAS officer showed how it could draft letters he would want to send to the Prime Minister in order to get grants for the state. The CM said he was surprised how it could bring together multiple aspects in one go, which otherwise they would have to collectively think of. If the AI can do this for them, then there will be no need for babus, the CM commended in a lighter vein.

Punjab Governor blows hot and cold 
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit seems to be in a bittersweet relationship with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The governor on Monday rued that Mann doesn’t reply to his letters. “The SC had in March mentioned that the CM of the every state has the duty to communicate with the Governor, reply to letters, and submit every document or action taken report asked for. But Mann has not replied to 10 of my letters till now,” he said. In contrast, while touring the state’s border districts last week, Purohit had lauded the efforts of the AAP government and Central agencies for tackling the cross-border drug smuggling. 

Pratibha writes to son for funds to repair road
Himachal Pradesh Congress president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh, who is also the state’s PWD minister, have shown that they know how to segregate work from personal life. Despite living under the same roof, Pratibha has shot a letter to Vikramaditya requesting him to release `38 crore to develop the Nerchowk to Kalkhar road in Mandi district. This road, which is a like a lifeline for the people of Mandi Sadar, Balh and Sarkaghat assembly constituencies, has been in a poor condition. 

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manohar Lal KhattarChandigarh Dairy
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp