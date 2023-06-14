Chandigarh Diary: Khattar impressed by ChatGPT software

Harpreet Bajwa By

Khattar impressed by ChatGPT software

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was seen updating himself with the latest cyber technology at an event held on the topic recently. Khattar was quite impressed by the ChatGPT, a chat box based on artificial intelligence. An IAS officer showed how it could draft letters he would want to send to the Prime Minister in order to get grants for the state. The CM said he was surprised how it could bring together multiple aspects in one go, which otherwise they would have to collectively think of. If the AI can do this for them, then there will be no need for babus, the CM commended in a lighter vein.

Punjab Governor blows hot and cold

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit seems to be in a bittersweet relationship with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The governor on Monday rued that Mann doesn’t reply to his letters. “The SC had in March mentioned that the CM of the every state has the duty to communicate with the Governor, reply to letters, and submit every document or action taken report asked for. But Mann has not replied to 10 of my letters till now,” he said. In contrast, while touring the state’s border districts last week, Purohit had lauded the efforts of the AAP government and Central agencies for tackling the cross-border drug smuggling.

Pratibha writes to son for funds to repair road

Himachal Pradesh Congress president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh, who is also the state’s PWD minister, have shown that they know how to segregate work from personal life. Despite living under the same roof, Pratibha has shot a letter to Vikramaditya requesting him to release `38 crore to develop the Nerchowk to Kalkhar road in Mandi district. This road, which is a like a lifeline for the people of Mandi Sadar, Balh and Sarkaghat assembly constituencies, has been in a poor condition.

