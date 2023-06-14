Home Nation

Haryana bandh: Khaps, farmers block Rohtak-Delhi NH in Jhajjar for 2 hours

Published: 14th June 2023

Farmers Protest

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Khap members and farmers blocked the Rohtak-Delhi National Highway in Jhajjar district for about two hours as part of a 'Haryana Bandh' call given in support of protesting wrestlers, farmers and over other issues.

Ramesh Dalal, a senior leader of the Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, led the protesters who squatted on NH-9 in Bahadurgarh, resulting in a pile-up of vehicles on the road.

The blockade was lifted after over two hours following assurance to the protesters that their demands will be taken up with the authorities concerned, officials said.

Some protesters also tried to squat on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway but the police dispersed them from there.

The strike call did not have any impact in other parts of Haryana and normal life remained unaffected.

Dalal told reporters at the site they have a list of 25 demands including justice for wrestlers protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, loan waiver for farmers, legal guarantee to Minimum Support Price and enhanced compensation for land acquisition.

He said Jhajjar's Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh assured them the government will hold talks with them in next three days over their demands, some of which can be addressed by the Haryana government.

Resignation of Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked in a sexual harassment case, and handing over to the Army the construction of SYL canal are also among their demands, Dalal said.

Additional police forces were deployed in Bahadurgarh and adjoining Rohtak in view of the Bandh call.

The strike call was given in support of the demands a few days ago after a meeting was convened by some Khaps backed by farmer outfits at the Mandothi toll plaza in Jhajjar.

The Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti is an outfit fighting for the land rights of farmers.

