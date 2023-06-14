Kota Police to set up student cell, issue fresh SOP soon 

By PTI

KOTA: Kota Police have decided to set up a student cell to help the students who stay away from their families in this coaching hub to prepare for competitive exams.

The police have also prepared a fresh standard operating procedure to ensure a safe environment for the students.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Chandrasheel Thakur said, "An SOP for students has been planned and Inspector General of Police, Kota, has approved it following discussion with stakeholders. We will launch it soon."

For smooth implementation of the SOP, the city police have formed a student cell led by an additional superintendent of police who will meet students at coaching centers, hostels, and PGs and hold friendly interactions with them to ensure their well-being.

Thakur is the in-charge of the student cell.

As part of the SOP, coaching institutes are required to depute a liaison officer who would keep track of student behavior and inform the cell in case a student shows any psychological disorder for remedial measures, the police official said.

Asserting that police can play the role of a psychologist, ASP Thakur said members of the student's cell would diagnose harmful tendencies and disorders in students and they will be given counseling.

So far, 11 student deaths, all suspected to be cases of suicide, have been reported in Kota this year.

Last year, at least 15 coaching students died by suicide.

Over 2.25 lakh students are taking classes in various coaching centers in the city this academic session to crack entrance exams of medical and engineering colleges.

